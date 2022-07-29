Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is -41.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.41 and a high of $42.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THRY stock was last observed hovering at around $23.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $24.08, the stock is 5.03% and 0.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -19.48% off its SMA200. THRY registered -27.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.84%.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.23%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) has around 2630 employees, a market worth around $834.61M and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.16 and Fwd P/E is 11.09. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.50% and -43.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Thryv Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.00% this year.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.66M, and float is at 31.93M with Short Float at 9.16%.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mudrick Capital Management, L.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 126,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $23.58 per share for a total of $2.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.11 million shares.

Thryv Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) sold a total of 321,432 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $23.66 per share for $7.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.24 million shares of the THRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $23.42 for $2.34 million. The insider now directly holds 5,559,576 shares of Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY).