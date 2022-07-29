Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Is Down -27.65% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is -27.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.33 and a high of $15.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is 2.05% and -3.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -19.65% off its SMA200. TPC registered -36.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.76%.

The stock witnessed a 0.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.72%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $464.42M and $4.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.49 and Fwd P/E is 4.57. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.44% and -42.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tutor Perini Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.70% this year.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.11M, and float is at 41.58M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TUTOR RONALD N,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that TUTOR RONALD N sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $10.25 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.34 million shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that TUTOR RONALD N (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $9.56 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.39 million shares of the TPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, TUTOR RONALD N (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $9.75 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 3,443,305 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC).

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -21.37% down over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is -22.16% lower over the same period. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 51.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.