What should you know before buying stock in Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is 57.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $18.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.59% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.29% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.93, the stock is 3.99% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock 28.56% off its SMA200. LPG registered 77.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.23%.

The stock witnessed a 3.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.97%, and is -2.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $661.73M and $274.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.94% and -13.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.90M, and float is at 34.61M with Short Float at 4.19%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hadjipateras Alexander C.,the company’sEVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC. SEC filings show that Hadjipateras Alexander C. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 11 at a price of $14.44 per share for a total of $72192.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58850.0 shares.

Dorian LPG Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Young Theodore B. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $18.00 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the LPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Coleman Thomas Jason (Director) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $17.74 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 2,825,000 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading 19.10% up over the past 12 months.