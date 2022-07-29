What should you know before buying stock in WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) is -5.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.03 and a high of $56.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSFS stock was last observed hovering at around $45.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34%.

Currently trading at $47.17, the stock is 14.83% and 14.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -1.08% off its SMA200. WSFS registered 7.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.44%.

The stock witnessed a 15.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.18%, and is 10.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) has around 1839 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $479.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.76 and Fwd P/E is 9.86. Profit margin for the company is 43.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.38% and -16.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

WSFS Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.40% this year.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.94M, and float is at 64.03M with Short Float at 2.62%.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LETO FRANCIS J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LETO FRANCIS J sold 8,186 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $37.51 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39328.0 shares.

WSFS Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that FOSTER NANCY J (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $41.69 per share for $41690.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4213.0 shares of the WSFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, LETO FRANCIS J (Director) disposed off 2,881 shares at an average price of $41.61 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 47,514 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS).

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is 6.87% higher over the past 12 months.