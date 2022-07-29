Why Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) is -26.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.11 and a high of $62.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AX stock was last observed hovering at around $40.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.89% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -2.55% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.02, the stock is 9.65% and 10.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -14.49% off its SMA200. AX registered -14.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.96%.

The stock witnessed a 11.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.65%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has around 1165 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $632.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.12. Profit margin for the company is 37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.26% and -34.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axos Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.54M, and float is at 53.29M with Short Float at 3.37%.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Axos Financial Inc. (AX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swanson Brian D,the company’sEVP, Head of Consumer Bank. SEC filings show that Swanson Brian D sold 3,699 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $48.90 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31861.0 shares.

Axos Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Constantine Thomas M (EVP and Chief Credit Officer) sold a total of 1,421 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $54.18 per share for $76990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13154.0 shares of the AX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Micheletti Andrew J (EVP, Finance) disposed off 5,720 shares at an average price of $56.87 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 526,689 shares of Axos Financial Inc. (AX).