Will LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) is -42.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.10 and a high of $22.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 10.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.83, the stock is 0.58% and -6.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock -32.10% off its SMA200. LL registered -48.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.89%.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.76%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $296.28M and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.26 and Fwd P/E is 8.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.02% and -55.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.60% this year.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.14M, and float is at 28.88M with Short Float at 6.62%.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOORE DOUGLAS T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MOORE DOUGLAS T sold 10,511 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $21.04 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22744.0 shares.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that NOWICKI JOSEPH M (Director) bought a total of 5,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $19.85 per share for $99884.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17225.0 shares of the LL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Tyson Charles E (President & CEO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 67,004 shares of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL).

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 46.51% up over the past 12 months and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) that is 3.99% higher over the same period. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is 98.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.