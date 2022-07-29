Will Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is -44.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.68 and a high of $105.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNBR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.46% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.87% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -29.97% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $42.89, the stock is 27.11% and 15.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 17.73% at the moment leaves the stock -30.01% off its SMA200. SNBR registered -55.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.95%.

The stock witnessed a 32.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.68%, and is 11.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has around 5515 employees, a market worth around $972.75M and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.73 and Fwd P/E is 8.75. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.51% and -59.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-376.40%).

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sleep Number Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.90% this year.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.76M, and float is at 21.20M with Short Float at 16.10%.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAUDERBACK BRENDA J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J sold 1,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $63.35 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35188.0 shares.

Sleep Number Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Alegre Daniel (Director) sold a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $65.89 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11913.0 shares of the SNBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Brown Kevin Kennedy (EVP and CMO) disposed off 16,190 shares at an average price of $89.79 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 32,719 shares of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR).

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -59.71% down over the past 12 months and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is -17.69% lower over the same period. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) is -1.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.