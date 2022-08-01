ACT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) Now

Enact Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) is 11.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.22 and a high of $25.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.67% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $23.04, the stock is 5.26% and 2.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 5.39% off its SMA200. ACT registered a gain of 10.45% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.68.

The stock witnessed a 10.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.62%, and is 5.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) has around 503 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.40 and Fwd P/E is 6.77. Distance from 52-week low is 26.49% and -10.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enact Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.50% this year.

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.84M, and float is at 29.79M with Short Float at 6.02%.

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BLESS MICHAEL A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BLESS MICHAEL A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $22.04 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Enact Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Gould Brian (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $19.93 per share for $99655.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the ACT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Gupta Rohit (President and CEO) acquired 4,750 shares at an average price of $21.35 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 36,750 shares of Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT).

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American International Group Inc. (AIG) that is trading 8.15% up over the past 12 months and The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is -11.73% lower over the same period. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is 0.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.