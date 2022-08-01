Analysts suggest UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) could spike 23.16% in a year

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is 0.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.12 and a high of $94.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UFPI stock was last observed hovering at around $90.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.98% off its average median price target of $104.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.16% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.78% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.21, the stock is 22.11% and 24.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 14.02% off its SMA200. UFPI registered 24.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.86.

The stock witnessed a 37.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.57%, and is 9.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $5.51B and $8.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.75 and Fwd P/E is 9.70. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.80% and -2.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UFP Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.50% this year.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.89M, and float is at 61.46M with Short Float at 1.51%.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLE MICHAEL R,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that COLE MICHAEL R sold 3,438 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $89.00 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

UFP Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that Tutas David A. (Chief Comp Off, Gen Csl, Secty) sold a total of 1,107 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $85.39 per share for $94527.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15274.0 shares of the UFPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, COLE MICHAEL R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,554 shares at an average price of $84.57 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 160,727 shares of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI).