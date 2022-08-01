ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is -26.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.40 and a high of $125.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCB stock was last observed hovering at around $87.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $116.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.04% off the consensus price target high of $143.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.74% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.60, the stock is 15.47% and 18.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 1.15% off its SMA200. ARCB registered 49.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.12.

The stock witnessed a 27.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.92%, and is 9.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $4.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.04 and Fwd P/E is 7.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.09% and -29.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcBest Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 196.40% this year.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.71M, and float is at 24.07M with Short Float at 6.57%.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPINNER STEVEN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SPINNER STEVEN sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $92.00 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8100.0 shares.

ArcBest Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that SPINNER STEVEN (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $91.00 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13100.0 shares of the ARCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Hogan Michael P (Director) acquired 1,771 shares at an average price of $84.77 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 22,271 shares of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB).

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -17.32% lower over the past 12 months. Saia Inc. (SAIA) is 7.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.