Are we looking at the next big move in Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)?

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is -43.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.06 and a high of $47.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOAH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $184.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.87% off the consensus price target high of $283.92 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 88.2% higher than the price target low of $147.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.40, the stock is -4.24% and -2.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -35.58% off its SMA200. NOAH registered -54.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.42.

The stock witnessed a -12.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.76%, and is 4.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) has around 3148 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $572.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.81 and Fwd P/E is 4.25. Profit margin for the company is 30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.54% and -63.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noah Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 261.90% this year.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.23M, and float is at 47.44M with Short Float at 1.82%.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moelis & Company (MC) that is trading -19.07% down over the past 12 months. Envestnet Inc. (ENV) is -23.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.