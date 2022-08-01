Are we looking at the next big move in Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR)?

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is -6.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.13 and a high of $65.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOR stock was last observed hovering at around $49.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.96% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.96% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $51.21, the stock is 13.00% and 14.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -0.45% off its SMA200. WOR registered -20.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.10.

The stock witnessed a 14.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.85%, and is 13.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $5.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.80. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.85% and -21.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Worthington Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 853.80% this year.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.75M, and float is at 29.49M with Short Float at 8.01%.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RIBEAU SIDNEY A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RIBEAU SIDNEY A sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $57.16 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58505.0 shares.

Worthington Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that SMOLENSKI ERIC M (President-Worthington Cylinder) sold a total of 4,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $55.18 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83136.0 shares of the WOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, SMOLENSKI ERIC M (President-Worthington Cylinder) disposed off 5,444 shares at an average price of $54.74 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 83,136 shares of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR).

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -7.15% down over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is 29.26% higher over the same period. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 31.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.