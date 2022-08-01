AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) on Track to Reach $63.00 in a Year

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is -7.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.49 and a high of $61.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.68% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.74% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.49, the stock is -6.61% and -9.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -8.10% off its SMA200. AXS registered 0.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01.

The stock witnessed a -10.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.08%, and is -5.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has around 2082 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $5.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.46 and Fwd P/E is 6.98. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.49% and -17.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 485.80% this year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.17M, and float is at 76.95M with Short Float at 0.87%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) that is trading -40.80% down over the past 12 months and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) that is 15.32% higher over the same period. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) is -15.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.