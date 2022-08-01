BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TCPC Stock Is Going Next

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) is -4.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.76 and a high of $14.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCPC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.52% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.83% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.94, the stock is 1.34% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -4.77% off its SMA200. TCPC registered -9.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.71%.

The stock witnessed a 3.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.11%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.75 and Fwd P/E is 9.35. Profit margin for the company is 66.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.03% and -10.88% from its 52-week high.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.20% this year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.77M, and float is at 57.60M with Short Float at 0.96%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vig Rajneesh,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Vig Rajneesh bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $13.38 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67250.0 shares.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Williams Karyn Leigh (Director) bought a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $13.28 per share for $1992.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 875.0 shares of the TCPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Cuellar Erik L. (CFO) acquired 250 shares at an average price of $13.63 for $3407.0. The insider now directly holds 250 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC).