Check out this: Sunoco LP (SUN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is 1.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.26 and a high of $46.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUN stock was last observed hovering at around $40.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.83% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.88% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.36, the stock is 9.34% and 6.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 1.48% off its SMA200. SUN registered 8.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.99.

The stock witnessed a 9.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.39%, and is 7.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Sunoco LP (SUN) has around 2225 employees, a market worth around $3.32B and $19.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.46. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.72% and -11.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Sunoco LP (SUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunoco LP (SUN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunoco LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 227.50% this year.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.68M, and float is at 38.37M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sunoco LP (SUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kim Joseph,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Kim Joseph bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $35.49 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Sunoco LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Ramsey Matthew S. (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $37.50 per share for $93750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77830.0 shares of the SUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Skidmore David K (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $38.14 for $95350.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Sunoco LP (SUN).

Sunoco LP (SUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 63.76% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 64.48% higher over the same period. Global Partners LP (GLP) is 3.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.