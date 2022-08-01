Check out this: Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is -16.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $38.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TITN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.39% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.19% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.13, the stock is 15.35% and 13.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock -1.16% off its SMA200. TITN registered -2.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.64.

The stock witnessed a 23.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.38%, and is 8.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) has around 2288 employees, a market worth around $598.33M and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.70 and Fwd P/E is 7.73. Distance from 52-week low is 30.87% and -27.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Machinery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 239.70% this year.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.31M, and float is at 20.04M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) that is trading -20.07% down over the past 12 months and W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is 17.84% higher over the same period. Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is 5.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.