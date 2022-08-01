Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) – The 12.85% Upside Potential Remains

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) is -27.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.60 and a high of $52.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $33.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.47% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.3% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.99, the stock is 8.93% and 12.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -5.16% off its SMA200. DFIN registered 4.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.07.

The stock witnessed a 16.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.44%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) has around 2185 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $959.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.67 and Fwd P/E is 9.36. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.17% and -35.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.60%).

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 642.50% this year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.90M, and float is at 30.60M with Short Float at 4.62%.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clay Craig,the company’sPresident, GCM. SEC filings show that Clay Craig sold 4,435 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $28.20 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Leib Daniel (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $27.83 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the DFIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 234,157 shares at an average price of $26.85 for $6.29 million. The insider now directly holds 3,437,135 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN).

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN): Who are the competitors?

