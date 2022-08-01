Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 37.33% Upside

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) is -13.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.21 and a high of $59.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDEN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.33% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.98% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.87, the stock is 8.92% and 2.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -9.33% off its SMA200. GDEN registered -5.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.61.

The stock witnessed a 8.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.72%, and is 6.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.49 and Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.90% and -26.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 203.50% this year.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.89M, and float is at 20.99M with Short Float at 7.04%.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SARTINI BLAKE L,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that SARTINI BLAKE L sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $55.32 per share for a total of $4.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.0 million shares.

Golden Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Arcana Stephen (EVP and COO) sold a total of 16,372 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $54.37 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the GDEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Arcana Stephen (EVP and COO) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $54.83 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 171,216 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN).

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) that is trading -18.09% down over the past 12 months and Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) that is -27.45% lower over the same period. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) is 41.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.