Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) a good stock to buy now?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is -12.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.60 and a high of $28.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETD stock was last observed hovering at around $22.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.58% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.58% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.99, the stock is 5.83% and 4.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -5.60% off its SMA200. ETD registered -2.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.36.

The stock witnessed a 12.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.73%, and is 1.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) has around 4188 employees, a market worth around $574.06M and $766.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.52 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.30% and -18.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 593.30% this year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.43M, and float is at 22.89M with Short Float at 15.90%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlson James B.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Carlson James B. sold 18,084 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $23.79 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading -8.11% down over the past 12 months and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is -17.76% lower over the same period. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is -48.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.