Is Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) a good stock to buy now?

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) is 55.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.21 and a high of $11.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.26, the stock is 19.60% and 28.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 41.48% off its SMA200. SRTS registered 208.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.16.

The stock witnessed a 42.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.46%, and is 10.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 7.06% over the month.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $177.91M and $34.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.76 and Fwd P/E is 13.63. Profit margin for the company is 62.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.78% and -5.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.00% this year.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.50M, and float is at 12.84M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCall William H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McCall William H sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $7.54 per share for a total of $75400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Sardano Joseph C (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 44,782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $10.11 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the SRTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Sardano Joseph C (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 38,300 shares at an average price of $10.18 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 1,375,075 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS).

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sientra Inc. (SIEN) that is trading -91.03% down over the past 12 months and KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) that is -26.24% lower over the same period.