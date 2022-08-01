Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.54% Upside

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) is -13.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.34 and a high of $25.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KW stock was last observed hovering at around $20.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.54% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.92% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.66, the stock is 7.24% and 4.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -6.76% off its SMA200. KW registered 3.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.69.

The stock witnessed a 9.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.48%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $478.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.25 and Fwd P/E is 20.20. Profit margin for the company is 73.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.65% and -18.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 237.70% this year.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.81M, and float is at 117.15M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $23.45 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24000.0 shares.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that ZAX STANLEY R (Director) bought a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $23.18 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the KW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, MCMORROW WILLIAM J (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $21.10 for $2.11 million. The insider now directly holds 9,199,517 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW).

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -13.98% down over the past 12 months. American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) is 44.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.