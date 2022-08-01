La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:LZB Stock Is Going Next

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is -23.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.21 and a high of $39.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LZB stock was last observed hovering at around $27.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.41% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.91% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.87, the stock is 7.41% and 10.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -8.27% off its SMA200. LZB registered -17.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.37.

The stock witnessed a 14.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.75%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.18 and Fwd P/E is 8.32. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.48% and -30.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.07M, and float is at 42.73M with Short Float at 7.88%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DARROW KURT L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DARROW KURT L sold 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $36.14 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98713.0 shares.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that DARROW KURT L (Director) sold a total of 26,895 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $35.90 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the LZB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, DARROW KURT L (Director) disposed off 43,105 shares at an average price of $36.03 for $1.55 million. The insider now directly holds 195,608 shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB).

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) that is trading -2.05% down over the past 12 months and Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) that is -55.25% lower over the same period. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is -48.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.