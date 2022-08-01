Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Is Up 30.03% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) is 30.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.67 and a high of $17.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOD stock was last observed hovering at around $12.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.82% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.12, the stock is 15.03% and 19.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 3.14% at the moment leaves the stock 28.47% off its SMA200. MOD registered -21.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.90.

The stock witnessed a 22.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.78%, and is 7.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has around 11100 employees, a market worth around $661.25M and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.07 and Fwd P/E is 6.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.06% and -23.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Modine Manufacturing Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.50% this year.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.30M, and float is at 50.67M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Agen Brian Jon,the company’sVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Agen Brian Jon sold 941 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $11.59 per share for a total of $10906.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73350.0 shares.

Modine Manufacturing Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Lucareli Michael B (EVP, CFO) sold a total of 3,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $11.94 per share for $45169.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the MOD stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is trading -21.35% down over the past 12 months and Visteon Corporation (VC) that is 10.32% higher over the same period. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is -16.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.