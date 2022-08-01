Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -18.77% Change This Year

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is -18.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.65 and a high of $48.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOV stock was last observed hovering at around $34.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.98% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.98% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $33.98, the stock is 3.64% and 2.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82548.0 and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -7.45% off its SMA200. MOV registered 13.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.42.

The stock witnessed a 8.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.56%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) has around 940 employees, a market worth around $773.04M and $761.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.97 and Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.60% and -30.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Movado Group Inc. (MOV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Movado Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 172.60% this year.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.84M, and float is at 15.80M with Short Float at 7.14%.

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Movado Group Inc. (MOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Isserman Richard D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Isserman Richard D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $37.86 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16962.0 shares.

Movado Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that KIRSCHNER ANN (Director) sold a total of 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $39.41 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13897.0 shares of the MOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, GRINBERG EFRAIM (Chairman – CEO) disposed off 4,250 shares at an average price of $41.07 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 94,471 shares of Movado Group Inc. (MOV).

Movado Group Inc. (MOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) that is trading -51.21% down over the past 12 months and Guess’ Inc. (GES) that is -15.32% lower over the same period. Tapestry Inc. (TPR) is -18.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.