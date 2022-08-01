NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is -13.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.33 and a high of $27.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMIH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.9% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.3% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.94, the stock is 8.84% and 8.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -9.05% off its SMA200. NMIH registered -13.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.77.

The stock witnessed a 14.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.45%, and is 5.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) has around 246 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $498.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.70 and Fwd P/E is 5.19. Profit margin for the company is 49.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.55% and -30.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NMI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.95M, and float is at 85.09M with Short Float at 1.50%.

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Montgomery Michael Curry,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Montgomery Michael Curry sold 1,796 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $18.39 per share for a total of $33033.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40424.0 shares.

NMI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Smith Robert Owen (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $25.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49723.0 shares of the NMIH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Mathis Patrick L (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 68,493 shares at an average price of $26.08 for $1.79 million. The insider now directly holds 28,823 shares of NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH).

NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading -30.13% down over the past 12 months and The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is -11.73% lower over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 8.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.