PCH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Now

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) is -18.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.37 and a high of $60.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCH stock was last observed hovering at around $48.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.96% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.94% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.03, the stock is 6.83% and 1.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -6.55% off its SMA200. PCH registered -0.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.38.

The stock witnessed a 11.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.27%, and is 4.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) has around 1299 employees, a market worth around $3.32B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.72 and Fwd P/E is 24.51. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.05% and -19.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.50% this year.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.58M, and float is at 67.74M with Short Float at 4.39%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COVEY MICHAEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COVEY MICHAEL J sold 61,448 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $55.27 per share for a total of $3.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Ball Darin Robert (VP- Timberlands) sold a total of 45 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $54.79 per share for $2466.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26402.0 shares of the PCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, DeReu William R (VP Real Estate) disposed off 43 shares at an average price of $54.78 for $2356.0. The insider now directly holds 48,165 shares of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH).

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 22.88% up over the past 12 months and Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is 9.55% higher over the same period. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) is -3.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.