Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is 16.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $13.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.38% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.38% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.70, the stock is 10.56% and 20.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 23.23% off its SMA200. PRDO registered 14.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.85.

The stock witnessed a 18.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.96%, and is 5.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $928.45M and $692.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.71 and Fwd P/E is 9.38. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.97% and -0.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perdoceo Education Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.30% this year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.75M, and float is at 67.54M with Short Float at 6.10%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 78 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lally Thomas B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lally Thomas B sold 21,129 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $10.93 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59552.0 shares.

Perdoceo Education Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Baskel Elise (SVP, CTU) sold a total of 6,199 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $10.68 per share for $66205.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62848.0 shares of the PRDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Baskel Elise (SVP, CTU) disposed off 9,508 shares at an average price of $11.13 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 69,047 shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO).