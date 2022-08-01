Positives for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) as stock gains in recent trading

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) is 26.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.23 and a high of $34.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVLG stock was last observed hovering at around $32.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $30.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -23.96% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.47, the stock is 19.14% and 34.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 38.82% off its SMA200. CVLG registered 59.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.44.

The stock witnessed a 34.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.63%, and is 13.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $528.49M and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.55. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.25% and -3.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 520.30% this year.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.60M, and float is at 9.79M with Short Float at 5.28%.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRAMER D MICHAEL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KRAMER D MICHAEL bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $20.91 per share for a total of $2091.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200.0 shares.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading 128.04% up over the past 12 months. USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is 110.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.