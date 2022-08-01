Positives for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) as stock gains in recent trading

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) is -25.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $5.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KNDI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is -5.81% and -6.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -24.97% off its SMA200. KNDI registered -55.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.53.

The stock witnessed a -2.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.36%, and is -8.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) has around 837 employees, a market worth around $179.39M and $100.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.48. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.74% and -58.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 261.70% this year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.29M, and float is at 73.91M with Short Float at 4.30%.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yu Henry,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Yu Henry sold 4,010 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $15238.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Yu Henry (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $4.03 per share for $16100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the KNDI stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) that is trading 3.83% up over the past 12 months and Polaris Inc. (PII) that is -9.92% lower over the same period. Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is 43.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.