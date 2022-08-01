Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is 17.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.46 and a high of $211.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RS stock was last observed hovering at around $186.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.92% off its average median price target of $217.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.35% off the consensus price target high of $245.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.09% higher than the price target low of $207.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $190.25, the stock is 7.41% and 5.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 10.06% off its SMA200. RS registered 19.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.40.

The stock witnessed a 11.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.46%, and is 5.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $11.57B and $17.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.28 and Fwd P/E is 9.42. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.45% and -10.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.40% this year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.83M, and float is at 61.45M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $167.78 per share for a total of $1.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Durham Jeffrey Wayne (Sr. VP, Operations) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $196.06 per share for $1.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19071.0 shares of the RS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD (CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $178.59 for $1.79 million. The insider now directly holds 152,738 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS).

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -17.49% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 31.27% higher over the same period. Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) is 20.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.