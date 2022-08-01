Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: RVSB) is -4.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.08 and a high of $8.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVSB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.36, the stock is 7.75% and 9.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9160.0 and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 0.47% off its SMA200. RVSB registered 5.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.79%.

The stock witnessed a 12.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.23%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) has around 224 employees, a market worth around $158.53M and $49.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.49 and Fwd P/E is 8.76. Profit margin for the company is 42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.05% and -10.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riverview Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.20% this year.

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.16M, and float is at 20.45M with Short Float at 0.61%.

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carlson Bradley,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Carlson Bradley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $6.59 per share for a total of $6590.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14400.0 shares.

Riverview Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Carlson Bradley (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $7.36 per share for $7360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13400.0 shares of the RVSB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Graham Stacey (Director) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $7.36 for $19872.0. The insider now directly holds 5,200 shares of Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB).

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 0.92% up over the past 12 months and First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) that is -2.28% lower over the same period. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) is -12.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.