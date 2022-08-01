Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) is -17.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.02 and a high of $24.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSLX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.55% off the consensus price target high of $25.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 8.38% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.24, the stock is 2.26% and -0.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -12.71% off its SMA200. TSLX registered -13.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.33%.

The stock witnessed a 4.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.12%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.46 and Fwd P/E is 9.39. Distance from 52-week low is 6.77% and -20.49% from its 52-week high.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.80% this year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) Top Institutional Holders

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gordon Jennifer,the company’sVice President. SEC filings show that Gordon Jennifer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $19.91 per share for a total of $49781.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Simmonds Ian (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $20.99 per share for $10496.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4306.0 shares of the TSLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Slotkin Judy S (Director) acquired 850 shares at an average price of $23.13 for $19660.0. The insider now directly holds 8,350 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX).