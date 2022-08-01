These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for GMS Inc. (GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is -11.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.10 and a high of $61.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMS stock was last observed hovering at around $52.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.19% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.56% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.07, the stock is 13.33% and 13.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 3.71% off its SMA200. GMS registered 5.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.45.

The stock witnessed a 16.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.68%, and is 10.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

GMS Inc. (GMS) has around 5475 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $4.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.52 and Fwd P/E is 7.53. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.01% and -14.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

GMS Inc. (GMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GMS Inc. (GMS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GMS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.80% this year.

GMS Inc. (GMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.98M, and float is at 42.46M with Short Float at 2.26%.

GMS Inc. (GMS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at GMS Inc. (GMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coliseum Capital Management, L,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $39.82 per share for a total of $3.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.13 million shares.

GMS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Coliseum Capital Management, L (10% Owner) bought a total of 93,897 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $38.72 per share for $3.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.03 million shares of the GMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, Coliseum Capital Management, L (10% Owner) acquired 60,000 shares at an average price of $48.10 for $2.89 million. The insider now directly holds 5,937,676 shares of GMS Inc. (GMS).

GMS Inc. (GMS): Who are the competitors?

