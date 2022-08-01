Things appear to be looking up for CION Investment Corporation (CION)

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) is -28.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.83 and a high of $15.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CION stock was last observed hovering at around $9.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $9.34, the stock is 9.18% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -20.89% off its SMA200. CION registered a loss of -22.81% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 7.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.78%, and is 8.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.90 and Fwd P/E is 6.92. Distance from 52-week low is 19.28% and -38.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year.

CION Investment Corporation (CION) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.96M, and float is at 56.83M with Short Float at 0.03%.

CION Investment Corporation (CION) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at CION Investment Corporation (CION) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Breakstone Robert A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Breakstone Robert A bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $10.76 per share for a total of $32280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

CION Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that FINLAY PETER I. (Director) bought a total of 360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $10.97 per share for $3949.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 360.0 shares of the CION stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Gatto Mark (Co-Chairman & Co-CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $10.98 for $54900.0. The insider now directly holds 32,806 shares of CION Investment Corporation (CION).