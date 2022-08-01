Triton International Limited (TRTN) – The 21.85% Upside Potential Remains

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is 6.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.34 and a high of $72.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRTN stock was last observed hovering at around $64.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.49% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.71% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $64.08, the stock is 15.17% and 11.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 5.27% off its SMA200. TRTN registered 22.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.21.

The stock witnessed a 21.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.66%, and is 10.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) has around 237 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.92 and Fwd P/E is 6.06. Profit margin for the company is 27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.56% and -11.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triton International Limited (TRTN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triton International Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.89M, and float is at 62.94M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Triton International Limited (TRTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Callaghan John F.,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that O’Callaghan John F. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98702.0 shares.

Triton International Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that O’Callaghan John F. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $65.00 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the TRTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Gallagher Michelle (Vice President, Controller) disposed off 2,106 shares at an average price of $60.65 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 6,060 shares of Triton International Limited (TRTN).

Triton International Limited (TRTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) that is trading -56.93% down over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -12.74% lower over the same period. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 5.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.