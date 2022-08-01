Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) up 59.33% since start of the year

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) is 59.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.86 and a high of $30.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ULH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.53% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -11.3% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.05, the stock is 11.50% and 10.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68907.0 and changing 5.11% at the moment leaves the stock 40.23% off its SMA200. ULH registered 31.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.40.

The stock witnessed a 9.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.59%, and is 10.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) has around 8004 employees, a market worth around $760.57M and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.59 and Fwd P/E is 6.19. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.50% and -2.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.60% this year.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.86M, and float is at 7.15M with Short Float at 2.35%.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Urban Richard P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Urban Richard P bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $20.49 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that MOROUN MATTHEW T (Director) bought a total of 3,090,879 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $14.94 per share for $46.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.87 million shares of the ULH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Moroun Nora M. (10% Owner) disposed off 3,090,879 shares at an average price of $14.94 for $46.18 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH).

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) that is trading -36.87% down over the past 12 months and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is 128.04% higher over the same period.