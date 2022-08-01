Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Is Down -24.25% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) is -24.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.22 and a high of $43.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCTR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.18% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -38.35% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.67, the stock is 12.20% and 7.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -11.35% off its SMA200. VCTR registered -6.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.15.

The stock witnessed a 13.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.43%, and is 10.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) has around 485 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $907.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.00. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.53% and -35.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.20% this year.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.75M, and float is at 63.03M with Short Float at 2.27%.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HAWKES JAMES B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HAWKES JAMES B bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $24.51 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. (Director) sold a total of 470,435 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $34.00 per share for $15.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31.15 million shares of the VCTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Berlinski Milton R. (Director) disposed off 129,565 shares at an average price of $34.00 for $4.41 million. The insider now directly holds 49,607 shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR).

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -12.44% down over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is -11.70% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -23.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.