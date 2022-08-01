What should you know before buying stock in Atlas Corp. (ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) is -17.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.12 and a high of $16.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATCO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.68, the stock is 8.57% and 0.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -13.60% off its SMA200. ATCO registered -11.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.55.

The stock witnessed a 8.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.59%, and is 7.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.73 and Fwd P/E is 6.62. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.36% and -29.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Atlas Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.80% this year.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.02M, and float is at 186.24M with Short Float at 3.14%.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Corp. (ATCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.