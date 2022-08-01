What should you know before buying stock in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) is -6.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJ stock was last observed hovering at around $5.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $5.31, the stock is 12.75% and 51.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 15.52% off its SMA200. SJ registered -5.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.97.

The stock witnessed a 58.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.67%, and is 5.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.11% over the week and 10.67% over the month.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has around 285 employees, a market worth around $187.28M and $262.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.44. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.43% and -27.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.61M, and float is at 1.97M with Short Float at 11.93%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.