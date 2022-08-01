Why EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) is -54.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.94 and a high of $9.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMKR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.57% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is -0.56% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -35.16% off its SMA200. EMKR registered -64.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.60.

The stock witnessed a 2.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.11%, and is -5.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $120.42M and $161.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.63. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.84% and -66.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EMCORE Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 398.20% this year.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.22M, and float is at 34.76M with Short Float at 1.44%.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACKSON REX S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JACKSON REX S sold 4,484 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $3.81 per share for a total of $17084.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86157.0 shares.

EMCORE Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that JACKSON REX S (Director) sold a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $7.51 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90641.0 shares of the EMKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, RITTICHIER JEFFREY (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $7.89 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 384,794 shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR).

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -10.90% down over the past 12 months and NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) that is 71.02% higher over the same period. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is -77.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.