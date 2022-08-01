Why Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) is -43.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.16 and a high of $65.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CASH stock was last observed hovering at around $34.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.69% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 25.07% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.72, the stock is -16.60% and -15.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -34.93% off its SMA200. CASH registered -32.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.43%.

The stock witnessed a -13.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.57%, and is -18.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.44% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) has around 1121 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $304.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.75 and Fwd P/E is 6.32. Profit margin for the company is 56.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.22% and -48.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meta Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.10% this year.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.16M, and float is at 28.74M with Short Float at 3.89%.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pharr Brett L.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Pharr Brett L. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49375.0 shares.

Meta Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Pharr Brett L. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $37.25 per share for $93125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46875.0 shares of the CASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Kramer Michael Robert (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $41.48 for $41480.0. The insider now directly holds 12,850 shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH).

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading -4.74% down over the past 12 months. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) is 19.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.