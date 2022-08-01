Why should you keep an eye on LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH)?

LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is -26.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.73 and a high of $175.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LGIH stock was last observed hovering at around $111.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.91% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -46.49% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $112.80, the stock is 12.88% and 19.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -4.84% off its SMA200. LGIH registered -33.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.97.

The stock witnessed a 31.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.94%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) has around 952 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.82 and Fwd P/E is 6.69. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.26% and -35.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LGI Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.84M, and float is at 20.77M with Short Float at 14.23%.

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edone Ryan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Edone Ryan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $82.38 per share for a total of $82380.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26778.0 shares.

LGI Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Sharpe Maria Renna (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $117.79 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the LGIH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Snider Michael Larry (President and COO) disposed off 16,729 shares at an average price of $118.99 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 35,717 shares of LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH).

LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading -20.78% down over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is -18.30% lower over the same period. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is -31.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.