Why should you keep an eye on Trinseo PLC (TSE)?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) is -31.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.13 and a high of $61.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSE stock was last observed hovering at around $35.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.9% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 14.83% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.77, the stock is -9.80% and -14.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -27.67% off its SMA200. TSE registered -34.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.50.

The stock witnessed a -8.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.03%, and is -17.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $5.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.11 and Fwd P/E is 4.87. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.95% and -41.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinseo PLC (TSE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinseo PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 334.70% this year.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.30M, and float is at 35.57M with Short Float at 4.80%.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Trinseo PLC (TSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 19 at a price of $43.51 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.63 million shares.

Trinseo PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Skeete Bernard M (VP, CAO and Global Controller) sold a total of 944 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $46.99 per share for $44359.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8897.0 shares of the TSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, BOZICH FRANK A (CEO and President) disposed off 20,957 shares at an average price of $45.96 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 128,219 shares of Trinseo PLC (TSE).

Trinseo PLC (TSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Westlake Corporation (WLK) that is trading 15.94% up over the past 12 months and Celanese Corporation (CE) that is -24.52% lower over the same period.