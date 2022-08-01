Will Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is -10.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.18 and a high of $11.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBDC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.28% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.29% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.84, the stock is 3.34% and 0.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -6.50% off its SMA200. BBDC registered -6.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.21%.

The stock witnessed a 4.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.11%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.79 and Fwd P/E is 9.94. Distance from 52-week low is 7.19% and -14.81% from its 52-week high.

Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barings BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year.

Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.32M, and float is at 57.01M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BYERS STEPHEN R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BYERS STEPHEN R bought 236 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $9.27 per share for a total of $2188.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18121.0 shares.

Barings BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that BYERS STEPHEN R (Director) bought a total of 1,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $10.38 per share for $19194.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17885.0 shares of the BBDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, BYERS STEPHEN R (Director) acquired 16,035 shares at an average price of $10.25 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 16,035 shares of Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC).