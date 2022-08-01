Will Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) is -15.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.61 and a high of $30.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPF stock was last observed hovering at around $23.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.92% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.68, the stock is 6.64% and 4.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96321.0 and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -10.43% off its SMA200. CPF registered -8.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.34%.

The stock witnessed a 10.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.88%, and is 4.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) has around 760 employees, a market worth around $650.49M and $221.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.26 and Fwd P/E is 9.41. Profit margin for the company is 36.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.90% and -23.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.10%).

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.80% this year.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.59M, and float is at 26.65M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ngo Agnes Catherine,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Ngo Agnes Catherine sold 3,095 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $29.03 per share for a total of $89863.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Ngo Agnes Catherine (President) sold a total of 1,313 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $28.95 per share for $38007.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CPF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Ngo Agnes Catherine (President) disposed off 11,457 shares at an average price of $29.13 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 121,488 shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF).

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -8.10% down over the past 12 months and SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is -28.79% lower over the same period. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is -5.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.