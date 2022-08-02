AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AMCX Stock Is Going Next

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is -9.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.36 and a high of $56.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMCX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $31.13, the stock is 2.41% and -5.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -18.06% off its SMA200. AMCX registered -37.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.26.

The stock witnessed a 6.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.60%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has around 1739 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $3.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.06 and Fwd P/E is 4.23. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.78% and -44.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

AMC Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.40% this year.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.78M, and float is at 27.58M with Short Float at 9.21%.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gallagher James,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Gallagher James sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19923.0 shares.

AMC Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Sapan Joshua W (Executive Vice Chairman) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $40.80 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the AMCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Sapan Joshua W (Executive Vice Chairman) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $42.59 for $1.7 million. The insider now directly holds 322,865 shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX).

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -46.91% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -39.65% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -36.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.