Analysts suggest Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) could spike 26.38% in a year

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) is -48.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.57 and a high of $12.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOUG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 26.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.89, the stock is 8.34% and 10.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -12.86% off its SMA200. DOUG registered a loss of -20.30% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.24.

The stock witnessed a 22.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.81%, and is 4.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) has around 930 employees, a market worth around $467.25M and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.49. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.86% and -53.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.20%).

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Douglas Elliman Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 313.10% this year.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.67M, and float is at 67.78M with Short Float at 3.23%.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIRKLAND J BRYANT III,the company’sSVP, Treasurer & CFO. SEC filings show that KIRKLAND J BRYANT III bought 1,212 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $4.58 per share for a total of $5556.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Douglas Elliman Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Liebowitz Michael (Director) bought a total of 345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $5.11 per share for $1762.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35587.0 shares of the DOUG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, LAMPEN RICHARD () acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.69 for $46853.0. The insider now directly holds 1,016,423 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG).