Caleres Inc. (CAL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 14.07% Change This Year

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is 14.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.82 and a high of $29.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAL stock was last observed hovering at around $24.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.32% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.16% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $25.87, the stock is -1.52% and -3.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 4.23% at the moment leaves the stock 8.88% off its SMA200. CAL registered 4.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.50.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.82%, and is -3.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $938.82M and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.49 and Fwd P/E is 5.52. Distance from 52-week low is 45.17% and -13.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caleres Inc. (CAL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caleres Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.60% this year.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.21M, and float is at 35.13M with Short Float at 7.83%.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Caleres Inc. (CAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN DIANE M,the company’sCEO & Chair. of Board. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN DIANE M sold 35,915 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $27.27 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Caleres Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Hendra Carla C (Director) sold a total of 13,208 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $28.16 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Freidman Daniel R (Chief Sourcing Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 63,498 shares of Caleres Inc. (CAL).

Caleres Inc. (CAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -40.02% down over the past 12 months and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is -28.67% lower over the same period. Genesco Inc. (GCO) is 1.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.