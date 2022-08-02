Check out this: Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD) could be on the verge of a big rally

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (NASDAQ: CGBD) is 1.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.07 and a high of $14.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CGBD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.46% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.71, the stock is 4.64% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -0.69% off its SMA200. CGBD registered 5.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.88.

The stock witnessed a 7.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.55%, and is 4.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.55. Profit margin for the company is 85.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.62% and -7.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.89M, and float is at 52.14M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jenkins Mark David,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jenkins Mark David bought 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $14.27 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24719.0 shares.

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Nestor John G. (Director) sold a total of 112 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $13.80 per share for $1551.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the CGBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Hadley Michael (VP and Head of Underwriting) acquired 750 shares at an average price of $14.05 for $10538.0. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (CGBD).