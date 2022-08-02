China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE: SNP) is -0.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.60 and a high of $55.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNP stock was last observed hovering at around $46.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $41.09 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.73% off the consensus price target high of $41.09 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -12.73% lower than the price target low of $41.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.32, the stock is 2.36% and -1.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -5.01% off its SMA200. SNP registered 1.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.40.

The stock witnessed a 3.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.89%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) has around 385691 employees, a market worth around $69.35B and $435.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.94 and Fwd P/E is 5.55. Distance from 52-week low is 14.09% and -15.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.20% this year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 373.21M with Short Float at 0.07%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) that is trading 50.81% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 64.11% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 28.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.